Taxi hits pedestrians in Moscow amid World Cup festivities

Moscow (CNN)A taxi plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in central Moscow, injuring seven people, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The accident occurred near Gostiny Dvor, where visitors have gathered amid World Cup festivities.
The report, which cited emergency services, said the vehicle crashed into a traffic sign, then drove into the crowd on Ilyinka Street.
It's not clear how badly injured the victims were, TASS said. At least five emergency vehicles were at the scene, Moscow police said.
    Police said they have detained the driver, saying the person apparently lost control of the vehicle.
    Story developing -- more to come