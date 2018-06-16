Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album

(CNN) Beyoncé has retained her title as queen of the surprise music drop.

This time she had some help, as she and husband Jay-Z released a joint album, "Everything Is Love," Saturday on his Tidal streaming service.

The project has long been rumored and comes as the pair have been thrilling audiences in Europe with their "On The Run II" tour, which will hit North America in July.

The singer gave a sneak peak Saturday of the first video off the album, "Ape S**t," which according to a rep for the project was shot in May at The Louvre in Paris.