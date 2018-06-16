Taliban, Afghan security forces hug during Eid ceasefire

Kabul (CNN) Rare scenes have been reported in Afghanistan of Taliban fighters and government security forces shaking hands and embracing during an unprecedented ceasefire to mark Eid.

The Afghan Taliban called last week for its fighters to observe a three-day truce -- except against foreign forces -- to coincide with a 10-day ceasefire declared by the Afghan government for Eid al-Fitr , the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Purported Taliban militants and Afghans embrace Saturday in Ghazni during a three-day truce for Eid.

Afghan journalists, students and diplomats have all reported witnessing the unusual scenes of reconciliation via Twitter over the past two days. Photos and videos purported to show handshakes and hugs in many parts of the country.

However, the mood of optimism was overshadowed by a blast Saturday in the eastern Nangarhar province, with both Taliban and civilians among at least 20 people killed, according to local officials. It was unclear who was responsible for the blast.

At least 16 people were also injured in the explosion, which occurred about 5:15 p.m. local time (8:45 a.m. ET) at a gathering of Taliban and Afghan civilians in the province's Rodat district, provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said. The wounded have been taken to hospitals for treatment, he said.

