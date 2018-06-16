Nightclub brawl leaves 17 dead in Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) At least 17 people, including eight minors, were killed Saturday after a partygoer detonated a tear-gas canister setting off a stampede inside a nightclub in Caracas, Venezuela, authorities said.

Five others were injured, including two who were underage, they said.

Some 500 students were packed into the club for a "pre-graduation" party, according to Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol.

Speaking to Venezuela's state-run TV, Reverol said a brawl broke out early Saturday, and "one of the people involved detonated a tear-gas canister that caused the stampede."

Reverol said seven people have been detained, including two minors. According to Reverol, eyewitnesses said one of those minors was responsible for setting off the tear-gas canister.

