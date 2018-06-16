Nicaragua government agrees to international probe into deadly protests

(CNN) The Nicaraguan government has agreed to an international investigation into protests that have left dozens of people dead since April.

Civil unrest began in April over proposed government reforms to the country's social security system and have escalated as protesters demand President Daniel Ortega's resignation, justice for the victims and an end to repression.

Ortega's government later revoked the controversial pension reform a few days after protests broke out, but the unrest continues throughout the Central American nation.

The Nicaraguan government has put the death toll at 34, but the Center for Human Rights says at least 170 people have been killed as of Friday.

Authorities and various civil groups are in negotiations with the country's Catholic Church as their mediator.

