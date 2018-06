Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world

Vincent Thian/AP Muslims in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr on Friday, June 15.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of the Muslim month of Ramadan, a 30-day period that requires those practicing to abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

For 1.8 billion Muslims, Eid al-Fitr is one of the most festive periods in the religion's calendar. Eid is often commemorated with large feasts and family time, as well as charitable acts and donations.