(CNN) A recent deployment in the Pacific Ocean proved very successful for a US Coast Guard crew: During their 80-day patrol they seized nearly 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth around $206 million.

The Coast Guard cutter Campbell returned to its homeport in Kittery, Maine, on Friday after the counter-narcotic patrol in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The Campbell intercepted suspected smuggling vessels six times, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The Campbell's commanding officer, Cmdr. Mark McDonnell, said he's "incredibly proud" of his team. The 29-year-old ship has a crew of 100.

The Cambell and another cutter, Active, seized the drugs off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, the Coast Guard said . The crew offloaded the drugs last week in Florida.

Read More