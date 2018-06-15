4 children in Orlando standoff were killed as they slept, police say

(CNN) Four children were killed as they slept during a 21-hour standoff between police and a gunman who barricaded himself in an Orlando apartment last week.

Gary Lindsey Jr. was also dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers initially responded to the apartment in response domestic violence call from Lindsey's girlfriend, who had left the apartment.

Lindsey, 35, shot at officers when they arrived, hitting one, said Orlando Police Chief John Mina. At least one officer returned fire, but Mina said he did not know whether Lindsey was hit.

