Hoover Dam bridge shut down for hours after report of man with gun

(CNN) A masked man blocked off US 93 near the Hoover Dam on Friday by parking an armored truck on the highway. He stood for hours outside it holding up protest signs before he fled to Arizona and was taken into custody, officials said.

Trooper Travis Smaka with the Nevada Highway Patrol said there were unconfirmed reports that the man had a gun.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted: "Suspect did cross into AZ where he has been taken into custody without incident."

The Hoover Dam is on the border between Arizona and Nevada. The tweet did not indicate whether the suspect had a gun.

People were told to get out of the vehicles, one motorist said.

The highway patrol responded around noon PT to a call of an armed suspect. The man had parked a black armored truck with a note in the driver's side window across all lanes on one side of the highway. Police said the man at times held up a sign of protest.

