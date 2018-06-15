One deputy killed, another in critical condition in Kansas City, Kansas

(CNN) One sheriff's deputy is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot Friday during a prisoner transport in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities said.

The two Wyandotte County deputies were transporting inmates to court around 11:30 a.m. CT Friday, sheriff's office spokeswoman Maj. Kelli Bailiff said at a press conference.

When they pulled into a parking lot outside the county courthouse, the deputies were "overcome," Bailiff said.

"It is very possible that with their own firearm -- they were both shot," she said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police have taken over the investigation.

Read More