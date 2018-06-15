Shooting that killed one child likely caused by road rage, police say

(CNN) Road rage was likely the cause of a shooting outside a business complex in Westminster, Colorado, on Thursday that left one child dead and three others injured, according to police.

The Westminster Police Department responded around 3 p.m. local time to reports of a shooting, it said in a press release late Thursday. Officers discovered two adults and two children suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business complex.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital, but a young boy died as a result of his injuries.

After several hours, police said they had located and arrested the accused shooter, who they identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Webster. Police said he was a stranger to the victims.

"Through our investigation we have been able to determine the suspect did not know any of the victims and did not have a relationship with any of them," Westminster Police said in a Friday press release.

Read More