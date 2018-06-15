Upskirting likely to become criminal offense in UK

London (CNN) A UK campaign to criminalize upskirting, the practice of filming up someone's clothing to see their genitals or underwear, looks set to succeed after the government announced its support for the new law Friday.

While Scotland has had its own law on upskirting for almost a decade, there is no specific legislation against the intrusive act in England and Wales, according to the UK's Press Association.

Victims can seek convictions for public disorder or indecency but are not always successful, and campaigners have long been calling for a specific law that recognizes the behavior as a sexual offense, PA reported.

Under the new legislation, which will have its second reading in the House of Commons Friday, perpetrators would face up to two years in jail and the most serious offenders would be named on the sex offenders register, PA said.

There are a number of hurdles remaining before the bill is signed into law, but with the government's backing, the chances of success are high.

