US Open: Tiger Woods set to miss cut, Dustin Johnson leads at Shinnecock

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 1:44 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Day two: Tiger Woods was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time champion slipped further back with a 72 and is set to miss the cut in his first US Open since 2015.
Woods&#39; playing partner Dustin Johnson, the co-overnight leader, surged clear with a round of 67 to lead by three halfway through Friday.
Woods' playing partner Dustin Johnson, the co-overnight leader, surged clear with a round of 67 to lead by three halfway through Friday.
England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday&#39;s best score by three strokes.
England's Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday's best score by three strokes.
&lt;strong&gt;Day one:&lt;/strong&gt; A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf&#39;s top stars on day one of the US Open.
Day one: A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf's top stars on day one of the US Open.
World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it &quot;extremely difficult.&quot;
Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it "extremely difficult."
Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn&#39;t hit the right notes.
Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn't hit the right notes.
McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
(CNN) He hasn't won a major for 10 years and he won't win one this week either as Tiger Woods played his way out of the US Open after two rounds at Shinnecock Hills.

The former world No.1 carded a two-over 72 Friday to slide to 10 over and is in danger of missing the cut in his first US Open for three years as he continues his comeback from multiple back surgeries.
Woods' playing partner Dustin Johnson was in a four-way tie for the lead overnight but the world No.1 surged clear with a 67 to set the bar at four under, a score likely to seal Woods' exclusion from the weekend.
    Former world No.1 Woods resumed at eight over on a wet morning on Long Island, looking to make some amends for Thursday's disappointing round, and an opening birdie at his first hole, the 10th, suggested he was in the mood to claw his way back up the leaderboard.
    READ: Savage Shinnecock humbles game's top stars
    Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

    Another birdie on the 16th was canceled out by two bogeys to reach the turn level par for the day, but Woods toiled early on the back nine.
    He made a double bogey on the first hole -- scene of Thursday's opening triple -- and also bogeyed the short second to plummet to 11 over.
    He dropped another shot on the sixth, but like the Woods of old he kept fighting to the end and closed with back-to-back birdies to offer a glimmer of hope.
    READ: Feisty fans and fiery course spice up legend of Shinnecock
    READ: Can Tiger Woods recreate magic of '08?

    Fleetwood on fire

    Johnson, meanwhile, was showing why he is the best player in the world, marrying an impressive short game with his prodigious length to open up a gap on the field.
    Johnson won his sole major, the US Open, in 2016 and regained the top spot in the rankings with a walk-off eagle to seal victory in the St Jude Classic Sunday.
    The man Johnson usurped at the head of the game, Justin Thomas, was the third member of the trio and stayed patient to card a level-par 70 to remain four over.
    The round of the week so far came from England's Tommy Fleetwood, the world No.12, who fired 66 to climb to one over. Only four players broke par Thursday with scores of 69.
    "I kind of like the grind and the patience game and kind of how tough it is," Fleetwood told Sky Sports.