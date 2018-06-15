Story highlights Tiger Woods set to miss cut in US Open

Dustin Johnson leads by three

(CNN) He hasn't won a major for 10 years and he won't win one this week either as Tiger Woods played his way out of the US Open after two rounds at Shinnecock Hills.

The former world No.1 carded a two-over 72 Friday to slide to 10 over and is in danger of missing the cut in his first US Open for three years as he continues his comeback from multiple back surgeries.

Woods' playing partner Dustin Johnson was in a four-way tie for the lead overnight but the world No.1 surged clear with a 67 to set the bar at four under, a score likely to seal Woods' exclusion from the weekend.

Former world No.1 Woods resumed at eight over on a wet morning on Long Island, looking to make some amends for Thursday's disappointing round, and an opening birdie at his first hole, the 10th, suggested he was in the mood to claw his way back up the leaderboard.

Read More