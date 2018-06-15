Breaking News

Ireland learning to love rugby sevens after 'amazing' run

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Victory for South Africa and a fifth-place finish for Fiji saw the Blitzboks take the 2017-18 Sevens World Series title by just two points.
A runner-up finish for Australia in Paris was enough to secure the overall women's title ahead of rivals New Zealand.
A runner-up finish for Australia in Paris was enough to secure the overall women&#39;s title ahead of rivals New Zealand.
Fiji's Josua Tuisova looks for an offload in the final of the London Sevens against South Africa. His side ran out 21-17 victors to take control of the series.
New Zealand's Black Ferns inflicted the heaviest ever series defeat on Australia in the final of the Canada Sevens, scoring eight tries in a 46-0 demolition of their rivals.
Fiji moved to the top of the standings with a tense victory over Australia in Singapore.
New Zealand's Black Ferns backed up Commonwealth gold with silverware in Japan after a 24-12 victory over France in final.
Fiji made history in Hong Kong -- the most famous and best-loved leg of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, defeating Kenya 24-12 in the final.
Japan gained a berth in next year's Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Fiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Kenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, Shujaa eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
SingaporeFiji moved to the top of the standings with a tense victory over Australia in Singapore.
Fiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to claim a first title of the season in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Australia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend in Sydney. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
Japan gained a berth in next year&#39;s Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Hong KongJapan gained a berth in next year's Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Fiji fans celebrate in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/03/12/sport/canada-sevens-kenya-fiji-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;Vancouver&lt;/a&gt; where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Vancouver, CanandaFiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Kenya was the tournament&#39;s surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, Shujaa eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Vancouver, CanandaKenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, Shujaa eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
There was an historic result in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/03/05/sport/las-vegas-usa-sevens-rugby-argentina-perry-baker-hsbc-world-series-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;Vegas&lt;/a&gt; as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA have won, the first coming in London in 2015.
Las Vegas, USAThere was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA have won, the first coming in London in 2015.
Fiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/05/sport/hamilton-rugby-sevens-fiji-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;claim a first title of the season&lt;/a&gt; in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Hamilton, New ZealandFiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to claim a first title of the season in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Australia&#39;s women continued their storming start to the season &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;in Sydney&lt;/a&gt;. Tim Walsh&#39;s side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
Sydney, AustraliaAustralia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend in Sydney. The men &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;eased past South Africa 29-0&lt;/a&gt; in the final, with Ben O&#39;Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
Sydney, AustraliaThere was more good news to come for home fans that weekend in Sydney. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/11/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-round-two-cape-town-new-zealand-haka/index.html&quot;&gt;toppling Argentina &lt;/a&gt;in the final.
Cape Town, South AfricaThe All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
Having finished second to New Zealand in last season&#39;s overall standings, Australia&#39;s women got their campaign off to winning ways by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;overwhelming USA 34-0&lt;/a&gt; in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Dubai, UAEHaving finished second to New Zealand in last season's overall standings, Australia's women got their campaign off to winning ways by overwhelming USA 34-0 in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Last year&#39;s world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;saw off New Zealand 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the UAE to win the first piece of silverware up for grabs in the men&#39;s competition.
Dubai, UAELast year's world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the UAE to win the first piece of silverware up for grabs in the men's competition.
Paris, France (CNN)It comes as something of a surprise that Ireland -- ranked No. 2 in the world in rugby union -- has no permanent presence at the top of the men's seven-a-side game.

Alongside Italy, in fact, Ireland is the only Tier One rugby nation not to have a spot on the Sevens World Series, where the likes of South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia are all regulars.
The past two weeks, however, could prove to be a huge step forward for the game of sevens in Ireland.
    Granted wild card entries by World Rugby at the London and Paris Sevens, the Irish men toppled some of the game's biggest names -- including England, Australia, and the USA -- to finish third and seventh respectively in their first World Series events since 2004.
    "It's been an amazing experience," Jimmy O'Brien, who scored four tries in the two recent tournaments with Ireland, told CNN.
    "We believed [in London and Paris] that we could do well. Coming into it, I don't think anyone else thought we were going to do this well. We're delighted that we got into the quarters both times."
    'First is the goal'

    For all of the country's dominance in the 15-a-side game -- in a year that's seen Ireland climb the world rankings after securing a second Six Nations Grand Slam -- the feats of the sevens team could easily have slipped under the radar.
    It's been a remarkable turnaround for Anthony Eddy's side after they failed to secure a place on next year's World Series circuit with a semifinal defeat to Japan in the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournament.
    A try in the last play of the game saw Ireland go down 12-7, and hopes of making the international stage diminished.
    But an invite to play in the final two tournaments of the season was warmly received and duly justified by the performances on the pitch, the highlight being a 21-19 victory over England at Twickenham to win bronze in the London Sevens.
    It was a game that saw winger Jordan Conroy, who has lit up the World Series with blistering speed, bag a hat-trick and top-score for the tournament with eight tries. For Conroy, though, bronze in London wasn't enough.
    "We were going for first place," he tells CNN. "Third is not far off. We were delighted with the result but first is the goal, we believe in ourselves that we can get there."
    New opportunities

    While the inclusion of rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics has seen the sport grow in popularity, Ireland has been behind its rivals with investment instead going into the full-size game.
    But in December 2014, Anthony Eddy was appointed as director of Irish rugby sevens and an elite program was established for both male and female teams.
    Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, who played 141 times for his country, thinks the development of sevens will benefit Irish players across the game.
    "It has the opportunity to give experience to the young players who maybe wouldn't get that opportunity to play on the world stage in big stadiums and in front of big crowds," O'Driscoll tells CNN.
    "It's an opportunity to build their skill set, build their engine. They're all 19 or 20-year-olds. If you can handle a sevens game, then you can sure as hell handle a 15s game. If we could get the men into the main circuit that would be terrific."
    O'Brien, aged just 21, is one such example of a young talent who's turned to sevens to benefit his wider game. He's part of the Leinster academy, the same club O'Driscoll represented throughout his storied career.
    While O'Brien is unsure which format of the game he'll be playing in the long-term, he says the exposure he's received from sevens has been instrumental.
    "The skills it develops are second-to-none," he explains. "Your passing, your speed, your beating players one-on-one, your tackling one-on-one.
    "With me playing 15s as well, sevens has helped massively."
    Player development is one thing; away from the pitch, sevens has a culture of being one of the best fan experiences in sport, bringing its carnival atmosphere of fancy dress and all-day parties to all corners of the globe.
    O'Driscoll thinks Ireland has plenty to offer in this respect, too.
    "I'm sure HSBC, the tournament organizers and World Rugby as well would love to have the Irish on board as well because we love a party and we love to support our team," he says.
    "There's paddies all over the world. For a country of only six million people, we certainly shout for our team whenever the opportunity arises."
    Ireland will be at the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco this July, and if recent form is anything to go by, there could be cause for fans to celebrate.
    Sevens is a momentum game. In the short, 14-minute matches, underdogs always have a chance and upsets are common. The men in green could well prove the tournament's surprise package.