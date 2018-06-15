Longines Prix de Diane: Elegance meets equine excellence in Classic

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane The Longines Prix de Diane is a French Classic and one of Europe's most prestigious flat races. It takes place at the Chantilly racecourse to the north of Paris, France. Pictured is jockey Stephane Pasquier with 2017 winner Senga. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane June's Prix de Diane is a 2,100-meter (1 mile 2½ furlongs) race for three-year-old fillies, known as the French Oaks in reference to the English fillies' Classic at Epsom the day before the Derby. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane Chantilly is an historic estate featuring the Grand Chateau, which has origins dating back to the 16th century. It was destroyed during the French Revolution but rebuilt in the 1870s. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane The Hippodrome de Chantilly features three interlinked tracks surrounded by woodland in France's main horse racing center. The first race was held here in 1834 with the grandstand added in 1879. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane Chantilly hosts a famous horse museum housed in the iconic Great Stables bordering the course. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane The Prix de Diane is a fixture on the French sporting and cultural calendar and attracts the cream of Paris society for a day out at the races. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane Chantilly was used for horse racing scenes in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill," featuring Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) as the evil villain. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane The race meeting is a chance for Parisians to escape the city, dress up and enjoy a day in the magnificent surroundings of Chantilly. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane Parisian elegance and equine excellence are on show at Chantilly for the Prix de Diane. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane The race attracts a purse of €1 million ($1.16M) with the winning connections taking home about €570,000 ($661,038). Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane This year marks the 169th running of the Prix de Diane, the highlight of Sunday's nine-race card. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Longines Prix de Diane Chantilly also hosts the prestigious Prix du Jockey Club. In 2016 and 2017 it was the venue for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's most valuable horse race, as its traditional home Longchamp was being renovated. Hide Caption 12 of 13