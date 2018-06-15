Longines Prix de Diane: Elegance meets equine excellence in Classic

The Longines Prix de Diane is a French Classic and one of Europe's most prestigious flat races. It takes place at the Chantilly racecourse to the north of Paris, France. Pictured is jockey Stephane Pasquier with 2017 winner Senga.
June's Prix de Diane is a 2,100-meter (1 mile 2½ furlongs) race for three-year-old fillies, known as the French Oaks in reference to the English fillies' Classic at Epsom the day before the Derby.
Chantilly is an historic estate featuring the Grand Chateau, which has origins dating back to the 16th century. It was destroyed during the French Revolution but rebuilt in the 1870s.
The Hippodrome de Chantilly features three interlinked tracks surrounded by woodland in France's main horse racing center. The first race was held here in 1834 with the grandstand added in 1879.
Chantilly hosts a famous horse museum housed in the iconic Great Stables bordering the course.
The Prix de Diane is a fixture on the French sporting and cultural calendar and attracts the cream of Paris society for a day out at the races.
Chantilly was used for horse racing scenes in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill," featuring Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) as the evil villain.
The race meeting is a chance for Parisians to escape the city, dress up and enjoy a day in the magnificent surroundings of Chantilly.
Parisian elegance and equine excellence are on show at Chantilly for the Prix de Diane.
The race attracts a purse of €1 million ($1.16M) with the winning connections taking home about €570,000 ($661,038).
This year marks the 169th running of the Prix de Diane, the highlight of Sunday's nine-race card.
Chantilly also hosts the prestigious Prix du Jockey Club. In 2016 and 2017 it was the venue for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's most valuable horse race, as its traditional home Longchamp was being renovated.
The Prix de Diane day is a day of garden parties and al fresco entertainment.