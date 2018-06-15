Breaking News

Dejan Lovren: Croatia's World Cup squad is packed with 'big talent'

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

OSIJEK, CROATIA - MARCH 23: Dejan Lovren of Croatia in action during the International Friendly match between Croatia and Israel at stadium Gradski Vrt on March 23, 2016 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
OSIJEK, CROATIA - MARCH 23: Dejan Lovren of Croatia in action during the International Friendly match between Croatia and Israel at stadium Gradski Vrt on March 23, 2016 in Osijek, Croatia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    1-on-1 with Croatia stalwart Dejan Lovren

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The Croatian defender says Croatia has 'big talent' in this year's squad
  • Croatia has failed to proceed past the group stages since 1988

(CNN)It's been 20 years since Croatia not only burst onto the World Cup scene, but also since they advanced beyond the group stages and achieved their best result by reaching the quarterfinals.

Each year anticipation has grown as to whether Croatia's squad will finally meet the expectations set in France two decades ago.
However, 28-year-old Croatian and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren points out Croatia hasn't been doing too badly at all given the size of the country.
    READ: The World Cup in Numbers
    Lovren helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final last season.
    Lovren helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final last season.
    "We are a small country, only four million people and we have big talent in our squad," he told CNN Sport in an exclusive interview.
    Read More
    "You look at which payers (are) playing and (from what) teams, it's quite amazing."
    READ: Your Country Needs You! What nationality means to the modern-day footballer
    READ: And the winner of the 2018 World Cup will be ...
    Did it cross the line? With the scores between England and West Germany level at 2-2 in the 1966 World Cup final, striker Geoff Hurst&#39;s shot hit the crossbar and deflected downwards. At first a goal wasn&#39;t given, but then allowed after consultation between the referee and linesman. The game ended 4-2, securing England&#39;s first and only World Cup victory.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Geoff Hurst, 1966Did it cross the line? With the scores between England and West Germany level at 2-2 in the 1966 World Cup final, striker Geoff Hurst's shot hit the crossbar and deflected downwards. At first a goal wasn't given, but then allowed after consultation between the referee and linesman. The game ended 4-2, securing England's first and only World Cup victory.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Brazil&#39;s 100th World Cup goal, celebrated wildly by Pele, who jumped into the air with joy as his side took the lead in the final against Italy. The game ended 4-1 to Brazil -- their third World Cup victory.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Pele, 1970Brazil's 100th World Cup goal, celebrated wildly by Pele, who jumped into the air with joy as his side took the lead in the final against Italy. The game ended 4-1 to Brazil -- their third World Cup victory.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Dutch great Johan Cruyff scored three goals in the 1974 World Cup, twice against Argentina in the second round and then against Brazil in a 2-0 win that sent Holland through to the final.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Dutch great Johan Cruyff scored three goals in the 1974 World Cup, twice against Argentina in the second round and then against Brazil in a 2-0 win that sent Holland through to the final.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    An ugly moment. German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher clattered into France&#39;s Patrick Battiston, who was through on goal, knocking him unconscious at the 1982 semifinal in Spain. Schumacher was unmoved as his opponent was stretchered off the field.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Harald Schumacher, 1982An ugly moment. German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher clattered into France's Patrick Battiston, who was through on goal, knocking him unconscious at the 1982 semifinal in Spain. Schumacher was unmoved as his opponent was stretchered off the field.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    &quot;The Hand of God&quot; needs little introduction. England vs. Argentina, the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. A mis-hit clearance was heading into the hands of goalkeeper Peter Shilton, before a leaping Diego Maradona intercepted it with his hand, punching the ball into the net. The game ended 2-1, with Argentina going on to win the World Cup.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Diego Maradona, 1986"The Hand of God" needs little introduction. England vs. Argentina, the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. A mis-hit clearance was heading into the hands of goalkeeper Peter Shilton, before a leaping Diego Maradona intercepted it with his hand, punching the ball into the net. The game ended 2-1, with Argentina going on to win the World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    One of the greatest ever World Cup celebrations. Roger Milla turned on the style at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, which saw his Cameroon team reach the quarterfinals -- the furthest an Africa team has ever gone in the competition.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Roger Milla, 1990One of the greatest ever World Cup celebrations. Roger Milla turned on the style at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, which saw his Cameroon team reach the quarterfinals -- the furthest an Africa team has ever gone in the competition.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    An own-goal by Colombia&#39;s Andres Escobar had tragic consequences. Less than a week after seeing his team eliminated from the competition due to his error, Escobar was shot dead on the streets of Medellin, a murder linked to drug lords who lost huge amounts of money on the result.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Andres Escobar, 1994An own-goal by Colombia's Andres Escobar had tragic consequences. Less than a week after seeing his team eliminated from the competition due to his error, Escobar was shot dead on the streets of Medellin, a murder linked to drug lords who lost huge amounts of money on the result.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    A Dutch master at work ... Dennis Bergkamp stops Frank de Boer&#39;s pass dead, transferring the ball to his left foot as he twists past Argentina&#39;s Roberto Ayala. His third touch, again with his right boot, flicks it past Carlos Roa, the keeper. Three perfect touches to take the ball from a speculative punt upfield to what remains one of the ultimate moments of skill ever displayed in a World Cup.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    A Dutch master at work ... Dennis Bergkamp stops Frank de Boer's pass dead, transferring the ball to his left foot as he twists past Argentina's Roberto Ayala. His third touch, again with his right boot, flicks it past Carlos Roa, the keeper. Three perfect touches to take the ball from a speculative punt upfield to what remains one of the ultimate moments of skill ever displayed in a World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    A rush of blood to the head. With the 2006 World Cup final moving into extra-time, goalscorer Marco Materazzi muttered a few words to France legend Zinedine Zidane, who returned with a headbutt to the Italian&#39;s chest. In his last ever professional match, Zidane was red carded and Italy went on to win on penalties.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    2006, Zinedine ZidaneA rush of blood to the head. With the 2006 World Cup final moving into extra-time, goalscorer Marco Materazzi muttered a few words to France legend Zinedine Zidane, who returned with a headbutt to the Italian's chest. In his last ever professional match, Zidane was red carded and Italy went on to win on penalties.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Another South American -- this time Uruguayan Luis Suarez -- another handball. This one, however, was less subtle. Suarez&#39;s hands prevented Ghana from bagging a winner in extra-time. He saw red, and Asamoah Gyan&#39;s whacked the resulting penalty against the bar. Uruguay went on to win on penalties.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Luis Suarez, 2010Another South American -- this time Uruguayan Luis Suarez -- another handball. This one, however, was less subtle. Suarez's hands prevented Ghana from bagging a winner in extra-time. He saw red, and Asamoah Gyan's whacked the resulting penalty against the bar. Uruguay went on to win on penalties.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    One of the biggest humiliations the World Cup has ever seen. Brazil has struggled for form throughout the tournament, which was being played on home soil for the first time in 64 years, and met an impressive German side in the semifinals. But few could have predicted what was to follow: a 7-1 demolition by the visitors, who went on to lift the World Cup trophy.
    Photos: Key World Cup moments
    Brazil vs. Germany, 2014One of the biggest humiliations the World Cup has ever seen. Brazil has struggled for form throughout the tournament, which was being played on home soil for the first time in 64 years, and met an impressive German side in the semifinals. But few could have predicted what was to follow: a 7-1 demolition by the visitors, who went on to lift the World Cup trophy.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    geoff hurst world cup momentspele world cup moments 1world cup moment cruyffbattiston schumacher world cup momentsmaradona world cup moments 2roger milla world cup momentsandres escobar world cup momentsdennis bergkamp world cup momentszinedine zidane world cup momentsluis suarez world cup momentsdavid luiz maicon world cup moments
    This year the squad is made up of Real Madrid's 32-year-old midfielder Luka Modric, who has not only lifted the Champions League trophy four times, but is arguably the star of the Croatian team.
    Then there's Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić who boasts over 90 caps, as well as robust Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić who will be play a key part in making an impact in Russia.
    READ: Vincent Kompany: 'Pele is the greatest player of all time'
    READ: Hazard: 'We'll go there to try to win the World Cup'
    Duglegur: The World Cup &amp; football in Iceland
    Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland

      JUST WATCHED

      Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland 17:11
    With Croatia failing to advance beyond the group stages since 1998, the pressure is on -- and their section is a tough one. Croatia will face Nigeria on June 16, Argentina on June 21 and Iceland on June 26.
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    "To be part of the World Cup is already an achievement but we believe in our quality and we know that we if can get through the group stages we can go far," Lovren said.