Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday he wants "my people" to sit up at attention as North Koreans do for dictator Kim Jong Un, later adding that he was joking.

"He's the head of the country," Trump said of Kim Friday during a live interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "And I mean he's the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different."

"He speaks and his people sit up at attention," the President added. "I want my people to do the same."

Later Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House his remark was a joke.

"I was kidding," he said. "You don't understand sarcasm."

