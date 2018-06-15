Trump rejects immigration compromise

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday morning delivered a potentially fatal blow to a compromise immigration bill under development in the House.

Trump said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" that he is not planning to sign the negotiated measure.

"I'm looking at both of them. I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one," Trump said. "I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that. We have to get rid of catch-and-release."

"We catch a criminal, a real criminal, a rough, tough, criminal. We take his name and then we release him. And we say please to show up to court in a couple of months. You know what the chances of getting him to court are? Like zero. OK? It's crazy," the President said.

The rejection of the compromise contradicts messaging from the White House in recent days.

