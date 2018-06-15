House investigators write letter over Pruitt Rose Bowl tickets

(CNN) House Democratic investigators are zeroing in once again on EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's attendance at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day where the Oklahoma Sooners football team played for the college football playoff national championship.

The source of the tickets was Oklahoma businessman Renzi Stone, the head of an Oklahoma public relations firm that represents oil and gas companies.

In a letter to Stone, the House Oversight Committee's top Democrat Elijah Cummings points out Stone's company, Saxum, has at least one client, Plains All American Pipeline that "has a petition before the EPA."

In the letter, Democratic House investigators ask Stone how the Rose Bowl tickets were requested, by whom and when. Investigators also want to know how many tickets Pruitt obtained, the location of the seats and whether Pruitt or anyone else paid for the tickets.

