Giuliani calls for halt of Mueller probe after Justice Department report

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani is calling for the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to be suspended in the wake of the Justice Department's inspector general report on the FBI's actions during the 2016 election.

The report, among other findings, said anti-Donald Trump text messages exchanged between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page "cast a cloud" over the bureau's actions, although it found no evidence that their views "directly affected" investigative decisions. Strzok worked briefly for Mueller, but was removed from that office after other politically charged texts came to light.

Giuliani, however, said in a Fox News interview that it's time to "investigate the investigators."

"Let's take a halt to the Mueller investigation. Let's stop that and get rid of all the agents doing the Mueller investigation," Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys in the Russia investigation, said on Fox News Friday morning.

Giuliani, who, aside from Trump himself, has been the most public face of the President's efforts to challenge the validity of the Mueller probe, made similar remarks to Fox News' Sean Hannity the night before.

