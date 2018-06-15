Republicans scramble to understand if Trump just sunk their immigration effort

(CNN) House Republicans were in full-on damage control Friday morning as they sought to downplay President Donald Trump's comments that he wouldn't support the GOP compromise bill.

After toiling away for weeks on a hard-fought compromise bill that tackled border security and even delivered Trump his campaign promise of a border wall, Republican aides and members involved in the discussions were taken aback by the President's impromptu interview with Fox News on the White House lawn where Trump insinuated he wouldn't support a bill that had been negotiated with his administration's involvement. Many members were desperate to believe that the President had either been referring to another bill or would reverse course later in the day -- while conservatives cheered the President as rightfully demanding changes to the bill.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a moderate Republican from Florida told reporters that he was confident Trump would sign the legislation.

"I think it's important for everybody to take a deep breath, look at the bill, judge it on its merits, not what people are saying about the bill," Diaz-Balart said.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington, said that he hoped Trump would clarify his statement soon, but that the discharge petition, a procedural measure that could force a vote on immigration legislation and bypass leaders was always an option.