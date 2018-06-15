Man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul sentenced to 30 days

Washington (CNN) Rene Boucher, the man who pleaded guilty to attacking his neighbor Sen. Rand Paul, has been sentenced to 30 days along with a year of supervised release, according to a case manager with Kentucky Western District federal court.

Boucher pleaded guilty in March to one felony charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury. The attack last fall, which stemmed in part over a dispute about landscaping, left Paul, a Kentucky Republican, with six broken ribs and bruised lungs.

According to the plea deal, Boucher said he "had enough" after seeing the senator stacking more brush on a brush pile.

In a statement Friday to CNN, Paul said, "No one deserves to be violently assaulted. A felony conviction is appropriate and hopefully will deter the attacker from further violence. The original 21-month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment. I commend the FBI and Department of Justice for treating this violent, pre-meditated assault with the seriousness it deserves."

Boucher also was fined $10,000 plus an additional $100 to cover court costs, the case manager said.

