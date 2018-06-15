Ethics watchdog wants EPA IG to expand Pruitt investigations

(CNN) The executive branch's ethics watchdog is asking the Environmental Protection Agency inspector general to expand his investigations of Scott Pruitt to include "newly alleged conduct," according to a letter obtained by CNN.

The Office of Government Ethics asked EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins to look into details indicating Pruitt may have "misused his position" by asking his aides to handle his personal business.

The letter says the Office of Government Ethics would use the findings to "decide whether to being a formal correcting action proceeding in order to make a formal recommendation to the President."

"Specifically, recent reports raise additional questions regarding the Administrator's use of subordinates' time to search for housing and furniture for the Administrator," read the letter, signed by Office of Government Ethics acting Director David Apol.

