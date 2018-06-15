It's tough to know how Americans feel about Trump's tariffs

(CNN) Americans aren't really sure what to make of President Trump's tariffs.

On Friday, he announced the US will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of Chinese exports, with warnings of more to come.

According to a poll released by Quinnipiac University in June, a majority (52%) of registered voters support a generic question on raising tariffs on products imported from China, with a third in opposition and 12% who aren't sure.

Independents were more in favor of generic tariffs than they have been of Trump's other actions, with 55% of the group in support. This number has also increased from Quinnipiac's April poll, with an 8-point gain.

That seems to suggest general support.

Read More