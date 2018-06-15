(CNN) House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte plans to issue a subpoena for FBI agent Peter Strzok to testify as part of the House GOP investigation into the FBI's actions in the 2016 election, according to two sources familiar with the subpoena.

Goodlatte notified his Democratic counterpart New York Rep. Jerry Nadler of his plan to subpoena Strzok on Friday morning, which sets off a two-day waiting period before the subpoena can be issued under the committee's rules.

Goodlatte, who is conducting a joint investigation with Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, into the FBI's actions in the 2016 election, notified Nadler about the subpoena at a meeting Friday morning with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein held to discuss Thursday's inspector general report, one source said.

Strzok is at the center of the controversy over the FBI's handling of both the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump investigations, as he exchanged thousands of text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, including many anti-Trump messages.

The inspector general report released Thursday included new text messages, including one in which Strzok said "we'll stop" Trump. The text messages, which prompted his removal from special counsel Robert Mueller's team last year, have been Exhibit A in the case Trump and his conservative allies have made that Mueller's probe is biased against Trump.

Read More