Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he won't be deterred from speaking to the press

Washington (CNN) The lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels said Friday he is not going to be deterred by the restraining order filed by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

"No, I'm not deterred, I'm not going to be gagged. I mean, this is a search for the truth," Michael Avenatti said Friday in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Cohen filed for a restraining order late Thursday against Avenatti to prevent him from speaking to the press about the adult film star's lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, which aims to nullify a 2016 hush agreement over an alleged affair between her and Trump. The President has denied an affair took place.

Avenatti's "publicity tour," the filing said, is "likely to result in Mr. Cohen being deprived of his right to a fair trial."

"There's nothing stopping Michael Cohen or his attorneys from coming forward and debating me or offering a contrary position in the press," Avenatti told CNN Friday.

