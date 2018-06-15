Kim for President? "Never say never," says Kardashian West

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West says she hasn't ruled out going into politics.

Last week President Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson , a first-time nonviolent drug offender who'd been serving a life sentence since 1996, after Kardashian West made a case for Johnson in an Oval Office visit. It's a victory that has changed her life, Kardashian West said on CNN's "The Van Jones Show."

"I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing," the reality star told Jones.

"If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done," she said.

Asked by Jones if she would ever run for office, Kardashian West said it isn't likely right now. Still, she won't rule it out completely.

Read More