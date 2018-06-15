Trump takes credit for North American World Cup bid

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took credit Friday for the successful North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice," Trump tweeted.

Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and a friend of Trump's, was named the honorary chairman of the board for United Bid committee, which was made up of representatives from host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States, in 2017.