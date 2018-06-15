Breaking News

Trump takes credit for North American World Cup bid

By Donald Judd, CNN

Updated 9:16 AM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the game-winning goal for Uruguay on Friday, June 15.
Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum seating requirement (35,000).
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum seating requirement (35,000).
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s game.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's game.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the game. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the game. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia&#39;s second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia's second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump took credit Friday for the successful North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice," Trump tweeted.
Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and a friend of Trump's, was named the honorary chairman of the board for United Bid committee, which was made up of representatives from host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States, in 2017.
In an effort to entice support for the North American bid, Trump sent three letters to FIFA pledging an easy visa process for all players and fans traveling to the country for the event and that "all eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination."
    2026 will mark the first time the World Cup will be shared by three host nations, and follows a fraught week for US-Canada relations.