Trump takes credit for North American World Cup bid

Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.

Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia's second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.

Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.

Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.

The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.

Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.

Rigobert Youmbi wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.

British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.