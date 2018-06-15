(CNN) President Donald Trump has a very casual relationship with the truth. To him, facts are fungible. They are things to stretch, pull and sometimes break -- all in service of the story that he tells himself about his life.

Trump's penchant for prevarication is, at some level, an accepted piece of his presidency at this point. It's a feature, not a glitch. For most people -- both those who support Trump and who vehemently oppose him -- his exaggerations, mistruths and, in many cases, outright lies are baked in.

If you like him, you don't really care -- seeing it as Trump being Trump, with little practical effect on your life or his presidency. If you loathe him, you view the lack of fact-based reality as a symptom of the broader issues infecting his presidency.

But there's one place where Trump's lack of candor and honesty is a major liability: in a legal deposition where lying carries criminal penalties.