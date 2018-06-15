Natalie Schreyer is a reporter at the Fuller Project for International Reporting, a nonprofit news organization that covers issues impacting women and girls globally. She is working on "Abused in America," a Fuller Project initiative to cover domestic violence in the United States. Jessica Klein is a journalist and co-author of the book "Abetting Batterers: What Police, Prosecutors, and Courts Aren't Doing to Protect America's Women." The views expressed here are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Two days before she was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on May 3 of this year, Anako Lumumba told police that her ex-boyfriend was stalking and threatening her. This wasn't the first time Leroy Headley had been accused of domestic abuse. Lumumba had said he pushed her when she was pregnant in 2005, the Burlington Free Press reports. Late last year, he threatened to "blow my head off," she told police.

Despite 160 encounters with police in 15 years, according to the Free Press, Headley has never been convicted of a crime. He is now at large -- an alleged abuser roaming free.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. She had been living behind bars for over 20 years.

Had Headley's crime been drug use, instead of violent abuse, his fate -- and Lumumba's -- could have been very different. The government has vigorously pursued a flawed "war on drugs." It's time to devote those efforts to a fight that can really make a difference: a war on abuse.

Lumumba is just one of many domestic violence victims whose abusers remain free to continue to threaten lives while the government spends more than $50 billion each year on a decades-long "war on drugs" that has contributed to mass incarceration and millions of arrests of nonviolent offenders for drug possession.