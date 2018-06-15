Civilians in Yemen port city fear all-out battle as Saudi coalition closes in

(CNN) Hodeidah, the densely populated Houthi-held Yemeni port city, is bracing for the worst as it faces an all-out battle, humanitarian groups said Friday.

A Saudi-led coalition is working to take the city back from the Houthis, its foe in Yemen's bloody civil war. The fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Hodeidah, with clashes involving heavy artillery south of the city, according to Houthi sources.

Pro-government forces gather Friday at the south of Hodeida's airport.

The last CARE staffer remaining in the city said the mood is dire.

"Jets have been hovering over the city since 4 a.m. in the morning. The situation is very scary, scarier than it has ever been before. We can hear the fighting coming close, and the situation is really changing for the worse," the staffer said.

Hodeidah is on the Red Sea in western Yemen. Though the city's port still seems to be open, CARE said it can't confirm that goods are able to move into the country.

Read More