Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo scores hattrick to earn Portugal a thrilling draw against Spain

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 4:21 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iran&#39;s Karim Ansarifard celebrates during his team&#39;s 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday, June 15.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Iran's Karim Ansarifard celebrates during his team's 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday, June 15.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia, foreground, competes for a header.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia, foreground, competes for a header.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
Ansarifard is defended by Morocco&#39;s Noureddine Amrabat.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Ansarifard is defended by Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Jahanbakhsh shares a light-hearted moment with Morocco&#39;s Ayoub El Kaabi, foreground, after they collided during the match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Jahanbakhsh shares a light-hearted moment with Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi, foreground, after they collided during the match.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday&#39;s victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum seating requirement (35,000).
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum seating requirement (35,000).
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s game.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's game.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the game against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the game against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia&#39;s second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia's second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
06 world cup 06151807 world cup 06151808 world cup 06151809 world cup 06151810 world cup 06151811 world cup 06151812 world cup 06151801 world cup 06151802 world cup 06151803 world cup 06151804 world cup 06151805 world cup 06151825 world cup 06141819 world cup 06141820 world cup 06141828 world cup 06141824 world cup 06141816 world cup 06141803 world cup 06141809 world cup 06141808 world cup 06141807 world cup 06141806 world cup 061418

Story highlights

  • Portugal 3-3 Spain
  • Ronaldo scores hattrick
  • Portuguese scores late freekick to level

(CNN)One of the most eagerly anticipated games of the opening days of the 2018 World Cup did not disappoint as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick, made history and earned Portugal a draw in an enthralling contest against a Spain side eager to put a tumultuous week behind them.

The Real Madrid star, aiming to lead his country to glory in what is likely to be his final World Cup, scored from a fourth-minute penalty which he himself earned and put Portugal ahead once again after Spain goalkeeper David de Gea carelessly allowed his long-range effort to slip through his fingers.
But with Spain leading 3-2 thanks to a Diego Costa brace and a superb 30-yard effort from Nacho, Ronaldo stepped up with just minutes remaining to magically curl a freekick into the top corner and pull his country back from the brink of defeat.
    It should come as no surprise that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, scorer of 43 goals for Real Madrid this season and widely regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game, etched his name into the history books in the process -- becoming the first man to score in eight consecutive major tournaments and only the fourth to score in four separate World Cups.
    It was also the 51st hattrick in World Cup history -- and the 51st of the forward's glorious career.
    Read More
    The result puts Group B -- currently topped by Iran who beat Morocco 1-0 earlier Friday -- in the balance, though both reigning European champions Portugal and 2010 World Cup winners Spain will be expected to progress to the knockout stages.
    SCHEDULE: Group games fixture list
    READ: Ronaldo and Messi's last chance?
    Ronaldo&#39;s goals means he joins Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler as the only players to score in four separate World Cups
    Ronaldo's goals means he joins Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler as the only players to score in four separate World Cups

    A week like no other for Spain

    It had been an eventful week for former champions Spain, one of the World Cup favorites before the Spanish Football Association surprisingly sacked its manager 48 hours before the start of the tournament.
    Julen Lopetegui, unbeaten in his 20 games in charge of the Spaniards coming into this tournament, had angered president Luis Rubiales, who had felt "compelled" to sack the manager after finding out mere minutes before the official announcement that Lopetegui would succeed Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss.
    From his role as director of football, former Spain and Real defender Fernando Hierro moved into the hotseat, claiming that he planned to "change as little as possible" and that his team would "fight for the World Cup."
    READ: World Cup in numbers
    READ: World Cup is changing the lives of Iranian women
    READ: Mystery over empty seats at World Cup game
    Describing the atmosphere of a news conference as a funeral on the eve of the competition, captain Sergio Ramos had to remind the media assembled that his team was about to compete in his sport's biggest competition.
    Any pessimistic Spanish hearts would have sunk further within minutes of this brilliant match starting as Ronaldo scored from the spot, having forced Nacho into a calamitous tackle with a cute stepover.
    There was little gloom among Spain's players, however, as they displayed a mastery of the ball for which they are famed and superbly equalized through Costa.
    The Atletico Madrid striker raced onto a long ball after a tussle with defender Pepe -- some called for a foul -- and twisted and turned before firing low into the corner for what was his first shot on target at a World Cup.
    SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 15: Fans of Spain show their support prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Spain at Fisht Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 15: Fans of Spain show their support prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Spain at Fisht Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    Portugal -- aiming to become only the fourth country to win the European Championship and World Cup back-to-back -- were always dangerous on the counter-attack and it was a rapid move into opposition territory which ultimately led to their second, giving them possession in the final third.
    Ronaldo's low shot shouldn't have led to a goal, but De Gea, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and momentum swung back Portugal's way.
    Spain, however, epitomized the fighting spirit their new manager spoke of in the build up to the match and struck in the 55th minute after a David Silva free-kick allowed Sergio Busquets to head the ball across goal for Costa to tap in from four yards.
    Three minutes later Nacho struck to make amends for his earlier error only for Ronaldo to steal the show and further enhance his status as one of the finest to ever have played the beautiful game.