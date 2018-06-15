Story highlights Iran 1-0 Morocco

Iran win first World Cup game in 20 years

(CNN) For many Iranian women, their nation's opening World Cup match against Morocco was life-changing.

"I'm already missing a heartbeat," tweeted Tara Sepehri Far, a researcher working for Human Rights Watch (HRW), as she posted a picture from the St. Petersburg Stadium.

Iran bans women from attending men's sporting events. Breaking the rules could result in arrest, fines or even imprisonment.

"We are so proud of the girls today who are willing to openly take the risks that we wouldn't, but they shouldn't have to face any consequences for such a natural act," wrote Iranian journalist Yeganeh Rezaian -- who lives in the US -- in the Washington Post earlier this week.

Cheering for my @TeamMelliIran for first time at a stadium and I'm already missing a heartbeat. Go Iran 🇮🇷! All of us,men and women, are cheering for you today! 80 million people, One nation, one heart beat! pic.twitter.com/FqWOAz5885 — Tara Sepehri Far (@sepehrifar) June 15, 2018

"Enjoying sports as a woman should not be a crime."

