'I'm already missing a heartbeat': Iranian women get to watch their team at World Cup

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

A female Iran fan cheers on her national team against Morocco at the World Cup.
  • Iran 1-0 Morocco
  • Iran win first World Cup game in 20 years

(CNN)For many Iranian women, their nation's opening World Cup match against Morocco was life-changing.

"I'm already missing a heartbeat," tweeted Tara Sepehri Far, a researcher working for Human Rights Watch (HRW), as she posted a picture from the St. Petersburg Stadium.
Iran bans women from attending men's sporting events. Breaking the rules could result in arrest, fines or even imprisonment.
    "We are so proud of the girls today who are willing to openly take the risks that we wouldn't, but they shouldn't have to face any consequences for such a natural act," wrote Iranian journalist Yeganeh Rezaian -- who lives in the US -- in the Washington Post earlier this week.
    "Enjoying sports as a woman should not be a crime."
    HRW has criticized the ban, which also runs counter to the FIFA statues, which prohibit gender discrimination. Article Four says discrimination of any kind is "punishable by suspension or expulsion."
    In March, FIFA President Gianni Infantino was criticized by HRW after he attended a top-level football match in Iran.
    "When Mr. Infantino was enjoying a football match in men-only stadium, Iranian female football fans were under arrest," wrote At OpenStadiums, an Iranian women's advocacy group ‎on Twitter.
    A female Iranian fan cheers on her team against Morocco.
    In a statement sent to CNN, football's world governing body said Infantino had been reassured by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during that March visit that the ban on women would eventually be lifted, though no time was provided.
    "FIFA was very concerned to learn about the deeply regrettable incidents of women who attempted to have their voices heard on the subject of women's access to stadia during President Infantino's visit and FIFA raised this issue with the Iranian authorities," the statement said.
    "FIFA is fully committed to upholding human rights in accordance with FIFA's Human Rights Policy, including in relation to discriminatory practices.
    "While we consider the commitment by the Iranian authorities to be an important step, we are aware that its implementation requires sustained efforts."
    If Sepehri missed a heartbeat at the prospect of watching Iran on Friday, she probably missed a few more as the team won their first World Cup game in 20 years thanks to Aziz Bouhaddouz's 95th-minute own goal.
    The Iranian Football Federation did not immediately responded to CNN's request for comment.
    Iran supporters look on prior to the clash against Morocco.
    CNN also asked Iran's team press officer if the team welcomed the support of both men and women in the stadium, but he wasn't immediately available for comment.
    Jubilant scenes

    Iran are currently playing in their fifth World Cup and, under Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, have qualified for two consecutive World Cups for the time in their history.
    Queiroz, previously assistant manager to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, took over "Team Melli" in 2011 after leaving his position as Portugal head coach the previous year.
    In St. Petersburg, Iran had goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to thank for keeping his team in the game.
    Then totally against the run of play and with just seconds remaining, Morocco forward Bouhaddouz inadvertently headed an Iran corner past his own goalkeeper.
    The own goal sparked jubilant scenes on the pitch and among the Iranian fans in the stands.
    Morocco, meanwhile, will be sorely disappointed to have not capitalized on their dominance and will regret their profligacy in front of goal.
    Iran&#39;s Karim Ansarifard celebrates during his team&#39;s 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday, June 15.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Karim Ansarifard celebrates during his team's 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday, June 15.
    Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time.
    Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
    Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia, foreground, competes for a header.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia, foreground, competes for a header.
    Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Ansarifard is defended by Morocco&#39;s Noureddine Amrabat.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Ansarifard is defended by Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
    Jahanbakhsh shares a light-hearted moment with Morocco&#39;s Ayoub El Kaabi, foreground, after they collided during the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Jahanbakhsh shares a light-hearted moment with Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi, foreground, after they collided during the match.
    Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday&#39;s victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
    Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum seating requirement (35,000).
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum seating requirement (35,000).
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s game.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's game.
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the game against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the game against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
    Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
    Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia&#39;s second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia's second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
    Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
    A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    The Atlas Lions now face the improbable task of beating either Spain or Portugal to advance from Group B.