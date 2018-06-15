(CNN) The World Cup is barely two days old and football's governing body FIFA is already having to field questions about poor stadium attendances at the tournament.

As Egypt and Uruguay kicked off Friday's action, the eye was immediately drawn to the hundreds of empty, orange seats spread around the Ekaterinburg Arena.

FIFA say that the match had been close to a sellout but had no explanation as to why fans who bought those tickets hadn't turned up.

"We can confirm that 32,278 tickets have been allocated for the match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg," a FIFA spokesperson told CNN.

"The FIFA World Cup stadium capacity is 33,061. The fact that the current attendance doesn't reflect the amount of allocated tickets can be due to different factors, which FIFA is currently investigating."

