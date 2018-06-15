'Dancing With the Stars' pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson engaged

Story highlights The couple have been off and on since 2015

Chmerkovskiy joked about proposing last month

(CNN) This is one wedding reception that is sure to be jumping.

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced their engagement Thursday.

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Johnson said in a caption of photos on Instagram showing Chmerkovskiy popping the question.

Her fiancé shared the same photos on his official Twitter account.

"I can't wait to make you my wife," he wrote.

