(CNN) She ready. Are you?

Comedian Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night, so get ready for a fun ride.

"Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" lead with seven nominations. This is the second year the popcorn awards have included television categories. Also like last year, there will also be no gender-specific categories.

The host

In addition to hosting the ceremony, Haddish is also nominated for her role in last year's "Girls Trip."

