Breaking News

MTV Movie & TV Awards preview

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 4:47 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiffany Haddish hosts the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Tiffany Haddish hosts the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

(CNN)She ready. Are you?

Comedian Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night, so get ready for a fun ride.
"Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" lead with seven nominations. This is the second year the popcorn awards have included television categories. Also like last year, there will also be no gender-specific categories.

The host

    In addition to hosting the ceremony, Haddish is also nominated for her role in last year's "Girls Trip."
    Read More
    "If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues. I've slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted bar mitzvahs," Haddish says in a promo for the show. "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-a** award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

    Performers and presenters

    Nick Jonas will take the stage with rapper Mustard. Chloe x Hall will also perform. Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Kristen Bell and Common are slated as some of the presenters.

    Chris Pratt to be honored

    Chris Pratt will be honored with the Generation Award. Pratt stars in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which hits theaters June 22. Some of the previous recipients include Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Adam Sandler. Lena Waithe will receive the Trailblazer Award.

    How to watch

    The show will air on MTV at 9pm ET on Monday.
    See below for a full list of the nominees:
    Best Movie
    "Avengers: Infinity War"
    "Black Panther"
    "Girls Trip"
    "IT"
    "Wonder Woman"
    Best Show
    "13 Reasons Why"
    "Game of Thrones "
    "grown-ish"
    "Riverdale"
    "Stranger Things"
    Best Performance in a Movie
    Chadwick Boseman
    Timothée Chalamet
    Ansel Elgort
    Daisy Ridley
    Saoirse Ronan
    Best Performance in a Show
    Millie Bobby Brown
    Darren Criss
    Katherine Langford
    Issa Rae
    Maisie Williams
    Best Hero
    Chadwick Boseman
    Emilia Clarke
    Gal Gadot
    Grant Gustin
    Daisy Ridley
    Best Villain
    Josh Brolin
    Adam Driver
    Michael B. Jordan
    Aubrey Plaza
    Bill Skarsgard
    Best Kiss
    "Jane the Virgin" -- Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni
    "Love, Simon" -- Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale
    "Ready Player One" -- Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan
    "Riverdale" -- KJ Apa and Camila Mendes
    "Stranger Things" -- Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown
    Most Frightened Performance
    Talitha Bateman
    Emily Blunt
    Sophia Lillis
    Cristin Milioti
    Noah Schnapp
    Best On-Screen Team
    "Black Panther" -- Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright
    "IT" -- Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs
    "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" -- Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas
    "Ready Player One" -- Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe
    "Stranger Things" -- Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink
    Best Comedic Performance
    Jack Black
    Tiffany Haddish
    Dan Levy
    Kate McKinnon
    Amy Schumer
    Scene Stealer
    Tiffany Haddish
    Dacre Montgomery
    Madelaine Petsch
    Taika Waititi
    Letitia Wright
    Best Fight
    "Atomic Blonde" -- Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer
    "Avengers: Infinity War" -- Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon
    "Black Panther" -- Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke
    "Thor: Ragnarok" -- Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth
    "Wonder Woman" -- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
    Best Music Documentary
    "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"
    "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated"
    "Gaga: Five Foot Two"
    "Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44"
    "The Defiant Ones"
    Best Reality/Series/Franchise
    "The Kardashians"
    "Love & Hip Hop"
    "Real Housewives"
    "RuPaul's Drag Race"
    "Vanderpump Rules"