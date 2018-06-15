(CNN)She ready. Are you?
Comedian Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night, so get ready for a fun ride.
"Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" lead with seven nominations. This is the second year the popcorn awards have included television categories. Also like last year, there will also be no gender-specific categories.
The host
In addition to hosting the ceremony, Haddish is also nominated for her role in last year's "Girls Trip."
"If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues. I've slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted bar mitzvahs," Haddish says in a promo for the show. "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-a** award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."
Performers and presenters
Nick Jonas will take the stage with rapper Mustard. Chloe x Hall will also perform. Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Kristen Bell and Common are slated as some of the presenters.
Chris Pratt to be honored
Chris Pratt will be honored with the Generation Award. Pratt stars in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which hits theaters June 22. Some of the previous recipients include Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Adam Sandler. Lena Waithe will receive the Trailblazer Award.
How to watch
The show will air on MTV at 9pm ET on Monday.
See below for a full list of the nominees:
Best Movie
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Black Panther"
"Girls Trip"
"IT"
"Wonder Woman"
Best Show
"13 Reasons Why"
"Game of Thrones "
"grown-ish"
"Riverdale"
"Stranger Things"
Best Performance in a Movie
Chadwick Boseman
Timothée Chalamet
Ansel Elgort
Daisy Ridley
Saoirse Ronan
Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown
Darren Criss
Katherine Langford
Issa Rae
Maisie Williams
Best Hero
Chadwick Boseman
Emilia Clarke
Gal Gadot
Grant Gustin
Daisy Ridley
Best Villain
Josh Brolin
Adam Driver
Michael B. Jordan
Aubrey Plaza
Bill Skarsgard
Best Kiss
"Jane the Virgin" -- Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni
"Love, Simon" -- Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale
"Ready Player One" -- Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan
"Riverdale" -- KJ Apa and Camila Mendes
"Stranger Things" -- Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown
Most Frightened Performance
Talitha Bateman
Emily Blunt
Sophia Lillis
Cristin Milioti
Noah Schnapp
Best On-Screen Team
"Black Panther" -- Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright
"IT" -- Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" -- Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas
"Ready Player One" -- Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe
"Stranger Things" -- Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink
Best Comedic Performance
Jack Black
Tiffany Haddish
Dan Levy
Kate McKinnon
Amy Schumer
Scene Stealer
Tiffany Haddish
Dacre Montgomery
Madelaine Petsch
Taika Waititi
Letitia Wright
Best Fight
"Atomic Blonde" -- Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer
"Avengers: Infinity War" -- Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon
"Black Panther" -- Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke
"Thor: Ragnarok" -- Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth
"Wonder Woman" -- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Best Music Documentary
"Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"
"Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated"
"Gaga: Five Foot Two"
"Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44"
"The Defiant Ones"
Best Reality/Series/Franchise
"The Kardashians"
"Love & Hip Hop"
"Real Housewives"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Vanderpump Rules"