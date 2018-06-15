4 genius road trip essentials you'll be glad you packed

Story highlights The emergency auto survival kit and phone charger could get you out of trouble

When you're traveling by car, the last thing you want is to get stuck somewhere unfamiliar without the appropriate tools on hand. To ensure you're all set and traveling safely and comfortably, we'd recommend keeping a few important items in your car — whether on a road trip or not.

Our picks: an emergency auto survival kit, a plug-in air purifier, a phone charger and a minitracker for keeping tabs on your belongings.

If trouble strikes, you'll be glad you have this Emergency Auto Survival Kit ($45.99, originally $64.99; store.cnn.com) on hand. Inside, there's a reusable eco glow stick, a seat belt cutter, an LED light, gauze pads, bandages, ice packs, alcohol prep pads, medical tape, emergency drinking water and more.

Not to sound gross, but when a bunch of people are packed into one car, it can sometimes get a little smelly -- not to mention what can happen if you're traveling with a pet. The purpose of this Plug-In Air Purifier ($19.99, originally $89; store.cnn.com) is to remove allergens and destroy odors in your vehicle. Its built-in ionizer works to remove dust and pollen from the air.

When you're out on the highways and byways, you can't afford to have your phone go dead. With this Aduro Power Station 4-Port USB Car Charger ($11.99, originally $49.99; store.cnn.com), you can charge four devices simultaneously while driving.

Sick of losing your things? The Nut Mini Tracker ($14.99, originally $19.99; store.cnn.com) has your back. Just attach it to anything you want to keep tabs on, like your wallet or keys. The Nut Mini can tell you where the item is, and if you leave it behind, the tracker notifies you via the smartphone app. No more struggling to remember where you left those keys.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.