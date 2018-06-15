Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A hidden talent revealed. A celebrity mystery solved. And a saga ends with a sigh of relief. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A multitasking meteorologist

rubiks cube solve weather report meteorologist newsource orig_00010014
Not only can she do the weather report. She can also solve a Rubik's Cube at the same time.

A secret is out

    Everyone wanted to know #WhoBitBeyonce. Now Tiffany Haddish seems to spill the beans.
    Read More

    An overnight sensation

    While millions slept, a small raccoon did something remarkable. He made it to the roof of a 25-story building.

    A surprise reunion

    The gang is back together. Drake reunites with the cast of "Degrassi" in a new music video.

    A unique send-off

    Physicist Stephen Hawking had a stellar burial ceremony. His voice was beamed into space toward a black hole.

    Office diet

    It's hard to pass up all those breakroom snacks. A study finds many of us don't.