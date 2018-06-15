What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A hidden talent revealed. A celebrity mystery solved. And a saga ends with a sigh of relief. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.
A multitasking meteorologist
Not only can she do the weather report. She can also solve a Rubik's Cube at the same time.
A secret is out
Everyone wanted to know #WhoBitBeyonce. Now Tiffany Haddish seems to spill the beans.
An overnight sensation
While millions slept, a small raccoon did something remarkable. He made it to the roof of a 25-story building.
A surprise reunion
The gang is back together. Drake reunites with the cast of "Degrassi" in a new music video.
A unique send-off
Physicist Stephen Hawking had a stellar burial ceremony. His voice was beamed into space toward a black hole.
Office diet
It's hard to pass up all those breakroom snacks. A study finds many of us don't.