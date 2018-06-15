Breaking News

By Bukky Babalola and Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 6:14 PM ET, Fri June 15, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A judge sent former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to jail, where he will await his trial on foreign lobbying charges.
-- The world's two biggest economies are now at war over trade.
-- DHS says it separated at least 2,000 children from their parents under a policy to charge all adults who cross the border illegally with federal crimes.
    -- President Trump delivered a potentially fatal blow to a compromise immigration bill.
    -- Trump defended his warm praise of Kim Jong Un, saying his newfound affinity for the North Korean leader was keeping Americans safer.
    -- Trump's personal lawyer is seeking a restraining order to prevent Stormy Daniels' attorney from speaking to the press.
    -- Democrats, anticipating a contentious primary, will hold their convention in 2020 earlier than they have in more than two decades.
    -- Google has a hard time holding onto its black employees.
    -- Apple has signed Oprah Winfrey to a multiyear deal for new original programs.
    -- Farewell to a genius. Stephen Hawking spent his life teaching the world about space, so it is only fitting that part of him will end up among the stars.
    -- A student showed up to his California high school dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman as part of an assignment, reportedly with advance approval from a teacher.
    -- Nigeria's dope jerseys are the talk of the World Cup and everyone's trying to get one.