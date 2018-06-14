Putin invites 'comrade' Kim Jong Un to visit Russia

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with a senior North Korean official in Moscow on Thursday and invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia.

"I would like to re-extend, and ask you to convey to the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, our invitation to visit Russia," Putin told Kim Yong-nam, chairman of the presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, according to a transcript by the Kremlin.

Putin said the meeting could take place during the Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok in September this year, or can be organized separately. "We can schedule this meeting regardless of international events between our foreign ministries," he said.

Putin welcomed the outcome of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim in Singapore on June 12, praising "both leaders' good will," as well as the contacts between North and South Korea.

"We also welcome and praise the outcome of the meeting between the leader of North Korea, comrade Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump that took place recently," said Putin. "Now there are prospects of resolving the problems by peaceful political and diplomatic means," he said.

