In this photo provided by the German Government Press Office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with US President Donald Trump, seated, as they are surrounded by other leaders at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, on Saturday, June 9. According to two senior diplomatic sources, the photo was taken when there was a difficult conversation taking place regarding the G7's communique and several issues the United States had leading up to it. Analysis: The iconic G7 photo is a Trump Rorschach test