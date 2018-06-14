Breaking News

The Queen and Meghan's first outing together

Sarah Tilotta for CNN

Updated 12:40 PM ET, Thu June 14, 2018

Queen Elizabeth shares a laugh with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England, on June 14.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a day of public engagements together in the county of Cheshire, England, on Thursday, June 14. It was the first such outing for the Queen and the Duchess since Meghan joined the royal family following her marriage to Prince Harry in May.

After arriving by royal train, the pair helped open of the Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Storyhouse, a performing-arts theater in Cheshire. Also among the scheduled events were plaque unveilings and performances by local groups.

The royals then greeted well-wishers who lined their route to Chester Town Hall, where they attended a lunch and concluded their visit.

Queen Elizabeth and Meghan arrive by royal train at Runcorn Station in Northwest England.
Peter Byrne/Pool/AP
Schoolchildren await the arrival of the royals.
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth pulls the curtain to officially open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in the town of Widnes in Halton, England.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Well-wishers line the route to welcome the Queen and Duchess in Chester.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth waves during her visit to Chester Town Hall.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Queen and her new granddaughter-in-law arrive by car for their visit to the Storyhouse, a performing-arts center, in Cheshire.
Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Chloe, a six year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier awaits the arrival of Meghan and the Queen.
Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan greets well-wishers in Chester.
Eddie Mulholland/AFP/Getty Images
During their visit to Chester, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.
Phil Noble/AFP/Getty Images
Children look on as the Queen and Duchess arrive at Storyhouse.
Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royals speak with children during their visit to Storyhouse.
Phil Noble/AFP/Getty Images
A girl looks out a window awaiting an appearance of Meghan and the Queen.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Meghan smiles at Queen Elizabeth as they depart Chester Town Hall.
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images