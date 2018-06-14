The Queen and Meghan's first outing together

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth shares a laugh with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England, on June 14.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a day of public engagements together in the county of Cheshire, England, on Thursday, June 14. It was the first such outing for the Queen and the Duchess since Meghan joined the royal family following her marriage to Prince Harry in May.

After arriving by royal train, the pair helped open of the Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Storyhouse, a performing-arts theater in Cheshire. Also among the scheduled events were plaque unveilings and performances by local groups.

The royals then greeted well-wishers who lined their route to Chester Town Hall, where they attended a lunch and concluded their visit.