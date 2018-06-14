Zachary Cruz says failure to stop Parkland shooting 'haunts me'

(CNN) The brother of the gunman who killed 17 students and adults at a Parkland, Florida, school announced the launch of an anti-bullying campaign on Thursday that he says could prevent the next mass tragedy.

"Every day and every night I think to myself how this could have been prevented and it haunts me," Zachary Cruz,18, said on Thursday. "Yet life is not about the past. Life is about where you are and where you're going. Me, I've decided that it isn't too late to prevent the next Parkland, the next Santa Fe, or the next Columbine."

The announcement comes four months after Cruz's brother Nikolas used an AR-15-style rifle to carry out one of the worst mass shootings in American history. Nikolas Cruz is awaiting trial on murder charges, and Zachary Cruz did not say much about him on Thursday.

"I cannot stand here today and defend my brother or make excuses for him," Cruz said at a news conference in Washington. "His story is complicated, tragic and can be told elsewhere."