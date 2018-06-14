Gunfire strikes cars on highway in Washington state

(CNN) Washington state authorities are searching for a person who opened fire on four cars near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Wednesday evening on State Route 509, Washington State Patrol said.

Some parts of the highway were briefly shut down as authorities searched for the shooter using K-9 units. Authorities released images of the cars hit by gunfire and said investigations are ongoing.

The WSP is investigating an active shooter incident along SR 509 involving 4 cars, no injuries. Motorists advised to stay away from area. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 13, 2018

Renton SWAT team along with King County Guardian one - searching Sr-509 where vehicles were struck. WSP detectives on scene now, investigating damaged vehicles. pic.twitter.com/0qbZWPyHtc — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 13, 2018

"Troopers and WSP aircraft are currently searching the area for the active shooter," Washington State Patrol tweeted late Wednesday. "Please remain vigilant and avoid the area ... If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911."