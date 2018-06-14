University of Central Florida fraternity members accused of posting revenge porn on Facebook

(CNN) An Arizona student has filed a lawsuit against a fraternity and several of its members, alleging that some of its brothers shared nonconsensual intimate video and photos of her and other women on a private Facebook group.

According to the complaint filed in a Florida district court on Wednesday, the woman had a long-distance relationship with one of the fraternity brothers at University of Central Florida Delta Sigma Phi's chapter in Orlando.

The complaint alleges that in October, he shared intimate videos and images of her, obtained through their relationship, on a secret Facebook page called the "Dog Pound." The private page was "where fraternity brothers routinely posted electronic video and images of their sexual 'conquests,'" according to the complaint.

CNN left multiple messages seeking comment from the UCF Delta Sigma Phi chapter and the fraternity's national alumni association, but has not received a reply. Someone picked up the phone at the UCF chapter and referred inquiries to the national fraternity, which did not immediately respond to emails.

The New York Times reported on Thursday evening that Delta Sigma Phi said it suspended its chapter at UCF.