Target pulls 'Baby Daddy' greeting card from stores after customer complaints

(CNN) Takeisha Saunders was looking to buy her husband a Father's Day card at a Target store in suburban Dallas recently and became more than a little dismayed by her lack of options.

Saunders, who is African-American, was looking for a card that showed a black couple with the word "husband" on the front. She didn't find one. Instead, she saw a card with an image of a black couple and the words, "Baby Daddy."

"You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father's Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!" she said on Facebook, along with a photo of the card.

"Baby daddy" is a largely derogatory term for an absent father of a single woman's child.

In an interview with CNN, Saunders said the store in Rockwall, Texas, carried Father's Day cards depicting people of other ethnic backgrounds that did read "husband."

